Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 33,224 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 12,710 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 126,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBNC stock opened at $31.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $31.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.