Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Danske

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQNR. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.69.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $25.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $80.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 68.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

