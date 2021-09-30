Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1,307.6% during the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $411.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $473.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $440.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.69, for a total value of $137,120.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total transaction of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,081 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,512. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

