Ergoteles LLC Invests $1.41 Million in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,783 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 297,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 38.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 149,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,975,000 after purchasing an additional 41,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $45.82 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.49 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.25%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

