Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE EQH opened at $30.19 on Thursday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

