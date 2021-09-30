Ergoteles LLC Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 30,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 198.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,003,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,759,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326,346 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 17,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 189.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 231,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 151,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 194.8% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.