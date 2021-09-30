Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.89.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERO shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO traded down C$1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,307. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.74. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$148.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.