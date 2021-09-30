Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,654 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.36% of CynergisTek worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in CynergisTek during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CynergisTek by 29.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CynergisTek during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CynergisTek stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. CynergisTek, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative return on equity of 56.45% and a negative net margin of 87.69%.

CynergisTek Company Profile

CynergisTek, Inc engages in the provision of cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance services for companies. It provides these services through assessment and technical testing, remediation, management, and validation services. The company was founded on September 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

