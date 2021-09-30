Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 12,918 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,918 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Matson by 65.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,966,819.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ronald J. Forest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $699,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,783 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MATX opened at $81.19 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.75. Matson had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

