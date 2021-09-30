Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Coann Capital LLC

Coann Capital LLC grew its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for about 8.9% of Coann Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Coann Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Evergy worth $11,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $36,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the second quarter worth $61,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David A. Campbell bought 7,850 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.66 per share, for a total transaction of $499,731.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C John Wilder acquired 19,778 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $1,241,267.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 55,343 shares of company stock worth $3,506,208. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.79 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

