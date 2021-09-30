Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Short Interest Down 85.0% in September

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOJU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.96. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,661. Evo Acquisition has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOJU. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,987,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,965,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,790,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,645,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,346,000.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

