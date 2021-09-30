Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $191.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.52. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.81.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 93.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 114,433 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 794.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 626,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 556,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 31,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

