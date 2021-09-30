Exeedme Tops One Day Volume of $698,239.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Exeedme has a market cap of $23.32 million and approximately $698,239.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000844 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00065082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00103969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00137994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.50 or 1.00410068 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.03 or 0.06919367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.19 or 0.00764586 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

