FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.00-12.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.705-1.720 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.000-$12.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.22.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $396.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,458. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.20 and its 200 day moving average is $342.70. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $399.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock worth $8,704,739. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

