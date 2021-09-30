Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.00 Million

Analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $348.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.60 million and the highest is $348.40 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $374.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The firm had revenue of $338.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.29.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $399.75 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $553.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $464.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.35.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

