Farmers Bankshares (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBVA) shares were down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43.

Get Farmers Bankshares alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Farmers Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Farmers Bankshares, Inc, a bank holding company, which engages in the commercial banking. It offers loans, plastic cards and bank accounts. The company was founded on July 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Windsor, VA.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.