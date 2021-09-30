Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $15.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $18.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Farmers National Banc news, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $134,347.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Monaco purchased 5,000 shares of Farmers National Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,229 shares of company stock worth $242,212. Company insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

