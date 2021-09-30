FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.08.

FDX stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $220.56. The company had a trading volume of 120,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.80 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.