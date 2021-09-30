Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Femasys Inc.is a biomedical company focused on transforming women’s healthcare by developing novel solutions as well as providing significant clinical impact to address severely underserved areas. The company’s lead product candidates offer FemBloc and FemaSeed. Femasys Inc. is based in ATLANTA. “

Get Femasys alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FEMY. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Femasys in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.45 price target for the company.

Shares of Femasys stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Femasys has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Femasys will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. 5.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Femasys (FEMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.