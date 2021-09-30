Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

FNF stock opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

