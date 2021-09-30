Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 1,398 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,687 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,588,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,574 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $243.59. 38,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,187. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average of $234.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $248.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

