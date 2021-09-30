Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 2,843 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 135.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 89,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

IPAY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,832. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

