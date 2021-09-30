Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 734.5% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,113,607. The company has a market cap of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.32 and a 200 day moving average of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.95.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

