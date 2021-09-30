Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.62. 225,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,615,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

