Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $360,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,919,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932,132 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,755,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,771,000 after acquiring an additional 488,852 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 8,858,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,116,000 after buying an additional 496,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,295,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,713,000 after buying an additional 463,567 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,741,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,882,000 after buying an additional 1,021,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.47. 68,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,835. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

