Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $141.24. 92,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,924,555. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $147.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total transaction of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

