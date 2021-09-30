Financial Survey: Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) vs. Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) and Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Myovant Sciences and Soligenix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myovant Sciences 0 3 3 0 2.50 Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $25.60, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Soligenix has a consensus target price of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given Soligenix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Soligenix is more favorable than Myovant Sciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Soligenix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myovant Sciences $59.32 million 34.65 -$255.13 million ($2.83) -7.89 Soligenix $2.36 million 17.84 -$17.69 million ($0.64) -1.64

Soligenix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Myovant Sciences. Myovant Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soligenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Myovant Sciences has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soligenix has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.8% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Soligenix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Myovant Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Soligenix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Myovant Sciences and Soligenix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myovant Sciences N/A N/A -48.07% Soligenix -945.53% -105.58% -49.33%

Summary

Myovant Sciences beats Soligenix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer. The company was founded on February 2, 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

