First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.51. First Solar reported earnings of $1.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of First Solar to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,033. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. First Solar has a 52 week low of $65.65 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,827 shares of company stock worth $3,694,772 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

