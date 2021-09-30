First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 93.4% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 160,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,778. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 91.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 101.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

