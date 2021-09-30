First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Short Interest Down 93.4% in September

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the August 31st total of 161,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FEM traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.93. 160,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,778. First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.554 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%.
