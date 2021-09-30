First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of FSD opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362,691 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund were worth $59,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

