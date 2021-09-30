First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) Trading Down 1.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GRID) dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $93.95 and last traded at $94.39. Approximately 48,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 52,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.29.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.