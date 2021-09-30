First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC) Shares Down 2.2%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FYC)’s share price was down 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $72.21 and last traded at $72.25. Approximately 19,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 60,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.