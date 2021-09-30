Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 879,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613,104 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.13% of Fiserv worth $93,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $111.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

