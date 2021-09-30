Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Down 3.4%

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.58 and last traded at $179.62. Approximately 2,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 691,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.00.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.19.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.83 and a 200 day moving average of $195.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Five Below in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 94.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Below Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

