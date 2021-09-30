Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.31 Million Stock Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,524,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,577,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,115,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,541,000 after purchasing an additional 87,918 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,301,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,868,000 after buying an additional 622,530 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 626.7% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,087,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,911,000 after buying an additional 2,662,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $47.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $61.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.