Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.70 Million Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund owned approximately 0.05% of SEI Investments worth $4,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.61. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

