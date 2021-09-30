Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.32 Million Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IR. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

IR opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.