Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases Shares of 62,900 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 62,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,858,000 after purchasing an additional 196,016 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.61.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.87. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 85,240 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total value of $5,102,466.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,736,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,823,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 940,618 shares of company stock worth $57,396,918 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

