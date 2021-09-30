Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 10.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Pool were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the first quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Pool by 15.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

Pool stock opened at $446.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.77. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $500.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $4,742,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,290,963.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total transaction of $815,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

