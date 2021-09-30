Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 26,400 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 79,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNF opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

