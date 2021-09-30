Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 400 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,690,000 after acquiring an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.