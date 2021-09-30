Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 58.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MOH opened at $280.13 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.40 and a 12 month high of $289.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.34.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

