Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Shares Gap Up to $50.08

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.08, but opened at $52.33. Flagstar Bancorp shares last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter worth $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

