Flamingo 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.61 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $64.92 million and approximately $19.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Buying and Selling Flamingo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

