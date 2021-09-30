FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.36 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 30th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000050 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

