Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by CNA Financial Corp

CNA Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $3,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Floor & Decor by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 387,590 shares of company stock valued at $47,305,015 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor stock traded down $1.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,109. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.39 and a 52-week high of $132.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $860.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.