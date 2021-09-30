Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FORTY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.17. 7,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Formula Systems has a fifty-two week low of $75.30 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.87.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $587.88 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 314 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

