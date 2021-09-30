Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the August 31st total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth about $15,878,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV during the second quarter worth about $14,662,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,753,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,802,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMIV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 106,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,215. Forum Merger IV has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.73.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

