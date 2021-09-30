Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FOXA opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

