Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €70.24 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €70.24 ($82.63).

A number of brokerages recently commented on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €60.76 ($71.48) on Thursday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €65.80 and its 200 day moving average is €65.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.